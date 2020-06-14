Instant Replay: The best of sports on TV Monday

The Red Sox battered Yankees starter Roger Clemens on May 26, 2003, winning, 8-4, and denying Clemens his 300th win.

Mets-Red Sox, Game 2, 1986 World Series (MLB Network, 10 a.m.)

An expected pitchers’ duel between Dwight Gooden and Roger Clemens turns into a 9-3 Red Sox victory and a win in relief for Steve Crawford.

Yankees-Red Sox, May 26, 2003 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Clemens shows up with a “300” patch on his glove to commemorate his 300th win. One problem: He hadn’t achieved it yet. The Red Sox drop eight runs on him to leave him stuck at 299.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 5, 1990 Adams Division Finals (NESN 8 p.m.)

Glen Wesley scores the winner with 73 seconds left as the Bruins finish off the Canadiens in five games. See, he didn’t always miss the net.