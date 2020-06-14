Instant Replay: The best of sports on TV Monday

Some channel -flipping may be required
Mets-Red Sox, Game 2, 1986 World Series (MLB Network, 10 a.m.)
An expected pitchers’ duel between Dwight Gooden and Roger Clemens turns into a 9-3 Red Sox victory and a win in relief for Steve Crawford.
Yankees-Red Sox, May 26, 2003 (NESN, 6 p.m.)
Clemens shows up with a “300” patch on his glove to commemorate his 300th win. One problem: He hadn’t achieved it yet. The Red Sox drop eight runs on him to leave him stuck at 299.
Canadiens-Bruins, Game 5, 1990 Adams Division Finals (NESN 8 p.m.)
Glen Wesley scores the winner with 73 seconds left as the Bruins finish off the Canadiens in five games. See, he didn’t always miss the net.
