Photo essay: Phase 2 brought a burst of recreational sports activity to the area

With Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase 2 openings going into effect Monday, the Hub was happier — busting out of Zoom meetings, home schooling, and the COVID-19 pandemic to enjoy reopened ball fields, beaches, and basketball courts.

Seldom have amateur sports seen so much joy.

In Wellesley, a young man gets back to the basketball court, finally. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

There were subtle changes from the norm. A group of young men played five-on-five basketball without calling a single foul. There was no whining, the defense was spirited, and the ball moved around more. These guys obviously have been watching Dennis Johnson poke-checks and Larry Bird touch passes for the last few months on rerun TV.

At Carson Beach, runners and volleyball players were breaking a sweat and enjoying life. A couple and their dog floated happily on a paddleboard in Pleasure Bay.

At Carson Beach, recreational athletes got the volleyball nets back up. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

There's room for three on the paddleboard in Pleasure Bay. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

One thing was certain: There was joy in Beantown, and it didn’t matter if anyone struck out or misplayed a fly ball.

College kids played four-on-four Wiffle ball with an Adirondack chair for a strike zone. They couldn’t contain their glee, even if they were nearly getting beaned by a swerving fastball.

It was "batter up" for a Wiffleball game in Wellesley. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

With masks on and social distancing in place, runners took to Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Runners in Cambridge, most with masks, took extra time to stretch before doing battle with their quarantine weight gain.

Scott Anderson, rink manager at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center at Harvard, sat outside and strung new nettings on the hockey goals. He yearns for meaningful games with fans in attendance but says we are not quite there yet.

“I feel better about things now,” he says. “I feel like at least there’s some hope.”

Only 10 players are allowed on the diamond at a time, but baseball was back at Wellesley's Hunnewell Field. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Harvard rink manager Scott Anderson had a goal in mind: a full return to games, with fans. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

