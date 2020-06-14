State tourney flashback: Sydney Scales capped Walpole comeback in D1 East girls’ lacrosse final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 14, 2019: Down by three goals at halftime to Concord-Carlisle in the Division 1 East sectional final, the top-seeded Walpole girls’ lacrosse team was in an unfamiliar situation, trailing for the first time all tournament.
Sydney Scales, then a junior and now headed to Boston College in the fall, remembers her coaches emphasizing to stay calm and put the subpar opening half behind them. The Rebels, playing on their home turf, came out firing in the second half, tying the game at 9-9 before Scales delivered the go-ahead goal with 2:20 left.
Walpole won the ensuing face-off and Caroline Whelan deposited the dagger with 38 seconds left, sealing an 11-9 victory and a second straight sectional title.
“With a couple minutes left we got a yellow card and they got the ball and we were all like ‘oh god’,” said Scales. “I checked a girl, stole the ball, and went down the field and scored. It sticks with me a lot, that moment, and the adrenaline and excitement we got from going ahead.”
Walpole (20-2) advanced to the state semifinals where before losing to eventual state champion Notre Dame Academy.