State tourney flashback: Sydney Scales capped Walpole comeback in D1 East girls’ lacrosse final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 14, 2019: Down by three goals at halftime to Concord-Carlisle in the Division 1 East sectional final, the top-seeded Walpole girls’ lacrosse team was in an unfamiliar situation, trailing for the first time all tournament.

Sydney Scales, then a junior and now headed to Boston College in the fall, remembers her coaches emphasizing to stay calm and put the subpar opening half behind them. The Rebels, playing on their home turf, came out firing in the second half, tying the game at 9-9 before Scales delivered the go-ahead goal with 2:20 left.