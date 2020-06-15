Alden Shoe Company sues Bianca de la Garza for $15 million

The Globe has reached out to de la Garza and an attorney for Alden Shoe Company for comment.

Alden Shoe Company, a family-owned footwear firm, has filed a civil lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court alleging that its former vice president and chief financial officer, Richard Hajjar, embezzled more than $20 million from the company, funneling $15 million of those funds into the TV and fashion businesses of de la Garza, a former news anchor who now runs a beauty business under the name BDG Enterprises.

Local television star and fashion influencer Bianca de la Garza’s Lucky Gal Productions may have seen its luck run out.

Advertisement

Hajjar bought a $1.1 million New York City co-op for de la Garza using money stolen from the company’s coffers, according to the court filing, and purchased other extravagant gifts, including a Mercedes-Benz, diamond jewelry, and designer handbags and clothing.

The court documents indicate that the Middleborough-based company, a New England footwear stalwart founded in 1884, first hired Hajjar as an employee in 1987. According to filings, Hajjar’s father had been the CPA for the father of the company’s current president, Arthur S. Tarlow, Jr., and trust ran deep between the two families.

For the next 30 years, Hajjar acted a “trusted advisor” to the Tarlow family, and eventually rose through the ranks of the company to the role of vice president and corporate secretary, a member of its board of directors, and its chief financial officer. At the time of his dismissal from the company in 2019, Hajjar was handling “most day-to-day financial matters at Alden," the filing states.

According to the documents, Hajjar’s relationship with de le Garza began around 2012, while she was still in her role as an anchor at WCVB Channel 5. The two became friends, which evolved into a romantic relationship, with the two vacationing together and Hajjar often lavishing gifts on her worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to the filing.

Advertisement

It was only in October 2019 that the company learned that Hajjar’s opulent offerings had been embezzled from the company’s bank accounts, the filing states. The company, after a forensic accounting investigation, alleges that Hajjar stole more than $20 million from its coffers since 2011.

The theft came to light after Tarlow, the company’s president, approached Hajjar about moving retained earnings from Alden from a company’s bank account into family trusts. At the time, the company account at Santander bank should have had over $10 million in it, the filing states, but Hajjar dodged the request and “after repeated delays and follow-up requests” assured Tarlow that the funds would be wired between the two accounts.

Then Hajjar stopped showing up for work. He told Tarlow he wasn’t feeling well, by text.

And when the wire transfer didn’t go through, the texting continued, but Hajjar stopped responding to Tarlow’s queries, according to the documents.

Tarlow immediately went to his local Santander bank branch, where he learned that the $10 million in retained earnings were missing from the account, the filing alleges.

Soon after learning about the theft, Tarlow realized that Hajjar had, without his knowledge or authorization, “opened and completely drawn down a line of credit” worth $8 million at Bank of America.

In all, the forensic review found that Hajjar took more than $20 million from Alden’s bank accounts, including $3.7 million that Hajjar took by writing out checks to himself, the filing alleges.

Advertisement

In several instances, Hajjar transferred tens of millions of dollars from the company’s active bank accounts into another trust account that the company owned, but which was dormant. Hajjar had himself named a trustee of that account, then used it to transfer at least $24 million, using those funds to secretly “write more checks to himself and pay exorbitant personal credit card bills,” according to the court document.

The filing also alleges that $15 million dollars from the shoe company was funneled through that dormant account to de la Garza and her company Lucky Gal Productions. From 2015 to 2019, Hajjar used that account to transfer over $1.6 million directly to de la Garza’s personal bank accounts, the filing alleges. And in 2016, he used stolen funds to pay for both the deposit and closing costs on de la Garza’s New York City co-op, which cost $1.1 million, court documents allege.

Despite signing a promissory note indicating she would repay Hajjar for $800,000 toward the co-op, she has not done so, according to the filing.

The filing states that Hajjar used the company’s funds to buy extravagant gifts for de le Garza, including “a Mercedes-Benz, a $60,000 diamond bracelet, a $158,000 diamond ring, diamond earrings, designer handbags, designer clothing, and other luxury goods.” He also gave his personal American Express card to a personal shopper at Nieman Marcus, where de la Garza “freely purchased” hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise each month, the court filing alleges, and Hajjar paid off those credit card bills using money from Alden.

Advertisement

But Hajjar didn’t stop at lavishing gifts on de le Garza. He also transferred at least $11.5 million directly into the bank accounts for her television production company, Lucky Gal Productions. The couple signed paperwork establishing a “Production Financing Agreement” in 2014, the year that de la Garza left her job as an anchor at WCVB’s EyeOpener. According to the agreement outlined in the court filings, Hajjar committed to pay at least $3.3 million for the production of a new series, and could, at an unspecified time, recoup those funds, plus 10 percent in profit. But “when or even whether” he could recover the money was up to “sole control and discretion of Lucky Gal," the filing states.

In a 2018 interview in Forbes, de la Garza discussed her decision to leave the anchor desk and start Lucky Gal Productions. “So, I went ahead, and I started my company... and I launched a show," she said. "I raised all the money, got all the distribution.”

De la Garza’s late-night show, “Bianca Unanchored,” launched in January 2015, and eventually got national distribution, airing on seven CBS-owned stations in major markets such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Baltimore. The show went off the air in January of the following year.

The filing alleges that Lucky Gal had “few or no assets” at the time the production agreement was signed, and “did not generate a profit" during the airing of de la Garza’s series.

Advertisement

“Mr. Hajjar has never recouped or recovered any of the money that he transferred to Lucky Gal,” the court document states, and alleges that “[s]ince its foundation, Lucky Gal has never been profitable.”

But the couple proceeded to amend the terms of their agreement, the filing alleges, with Hajjar committing additional millions of dollars help keep Lucky Gal productions afloat. In all, Hajjar transferred at least $12.3 million to Lucky Gal and its beneficiaries between 2015 and 2019, the documents state.

“Lucky Gal has no assets, no track record of generating a profit, and no reasonable likelihood of generating a profit” when the agreements were entered, the filing states.

The attorneys for Alden further allege that de la Garza co-mingled her own personal assets with those of her businesses, Lucky Gal and BDG Beauty, her line of beauty products. And they say she “knew or should have known” that Hajjar was not a millionaire, despite receiving over $15 million in cash transfers and hundreds of thousands in gifts from him.

Upon learning of the millions that had been stolen from Alden and transferred into de la Garza’s account, attorneys for the footwear company filed a demand letter in November of 2019 requesting the immediate return of all misappropriated funds. They estimated she had received more than $2.7 million in 2019 alone, including a $230,000 wire transfer in October, the month Hajjar stopped responding to Tarlow’s texts.

According to the court filing, de la Garza’s attorney responded to the letter saying she would place all remaining funds from Hajjar into a client trust account. But she has yet to return any money to Alden, the filing states.

Alden’s attorneys are suing for conversion, unjust enrichment, constructive trust, and fraudulent transfer. They’re seeking damages and a trial hearing.

“Ms. de la Garza, Lucky Gal, and BDG have knowingly and intentionally refused Alden’s demand to return to Alden money and property in their possession that derived from Mr. Hajjar’s theft from Alden," the filing states.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.