The joke’s on Lady Antebellum

When country band Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A last week, it may have caught some fans off guard. Not Boston comedian Bethany Van Delft . On her album “I’m Not A Llama,” released in December, she riffed on the band name’s odious history.

“I don’t even know one song that that band sings,” she says on the track “The Confidence I Want.” “I just know that their name is Lady When There Was Slavery. Right? That’s enough for me. And they chose the name. They chose it. They didn’t have a meeting with, like, a label exec, that went, ‘All right, so we’re almost there, just gotta choose a name. Your name is either Madame Holocaust or Lady Antebellum or no deal.’ That didn’t happen. No one in that band was like, ‘Oh, gosh, holocaust is so specific. Antebellum could just mean we like hoop skirts and mint juleps.’”

Speaking by phone over the weekend, Van Delft say‎s her instincts as a comedian tell her to satirize the name change. But she is resisting making jokes in the interest of promoting the incremental progress it represents: a big step for the ‎band, but a smaller step in the continuing conversation about race.

“I do want to make fun of it,” she says. “There’s a lot of funny [stuff] about it. But, on the other hand, yes, good for you. Keep thinking the way you’re thinking. Keep listening. Look for more places where you can make decisions like this one. Definitely support the name change. Support your state government’s taking down of the Confederate flag. Keep this momentum going.”