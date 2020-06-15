A nationwide bake sale is a call to action against racism

Three Washington, D.C., bakers are encouraging their peers to craft cupcakes, cookies, and lemon bars to raise money for nonprofits that support Black Lives Matter. Through their campaign, Bakers Against Racism, they have mobilized a legion of recruits to contribute to the cause.

“You only have to donate 150pcs of a dessert to sell, and then donate the majority of the proceeds to a charity that supports black lives,” read a June 4 post on the @bakersagainstracism Instagram. “Your small contribution can create BIG and lasting change.”

The founders had asked chefs to begin pre-sales Monday (though some started even earlier). Customers can begin picking up the ordered goods from local spots on June 20. Participating pastry artists are contributing the profits to bail funds, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Ark Media, and more, according to a report from Salon.