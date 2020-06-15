A nationwide bake sale is a call to action against racism

Three Washington, D.C., bakers are encouraging their peers to craft cupcakes, cookies, and lemon bars to raise money for nonprofits that support Black Lives Matter. Through their campaign, Bakers Against Racism, they have mobilized a legion of recruits to contribute to the cause.
“You only have to donate 150pcs of a dessert to sell, and then donate the majority of the proceeds to a charity that supports black lives,” read a June 4 post on the @bakersagainstracism Instagram. “Your small contribution can create BIG and lasting change.”
The founders had asked chefs to begin pre-sales Monday (though some started even earlier). Customers can begin picking up the ordered goods from local spots on June 20. Participating pastry artists are contributing the profits to bail funds, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Ark Media, and more, according to a report from Salon.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
CALLING ALL BAKERS, CHEFS, HOME BAKERS & COOKS!!!!!!!!! @bakersagainstracism is a call to action: to fight and stand up against the unjust treatment of BLACK people in the United States. We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our FOOD. JOIN forces with us virtually on all social media platforms launching pre-sales on June 15th and pickups on the 20th to stand up to injustice. We are asking for national participation! You only have to donate 150pcs of a dessert to sell, and then donate the majority of the proceeds to a charity that supports black lives. Your small contribution can create BIG and lasting change. For graphics, documents and resources email us at bakersagainstracism@gmail.com *Art by Chef @robrubba * #jointhemovement #blacklivesmatter #BAKERSAGAINSTRACISM
The #BakersAgainstRacism effort comes on the heels of the demonstrations for racial justice and against police brutality across the country that began after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an arrest. It also began only days before Juneteenth, the official commemoration of when enslaved people in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.
Participating bakers can visit bakersagainstracism.com or reach out to the team at bakersagainstracism@gmail.com to get involved. There, Rob Rubba, Paola Velez, and Willa Lou Pelini — the trio of founding chefs — will also give bakers access to the campaign’s graphics, documents, and resources.
“We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our FOOD," Rubba wrote on his Instagram (@robrubba).
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.