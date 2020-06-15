Teacher by day, rock musician by night (though not lately)

Smyth had an album-release show planned at The Burren in Somerville for when “Sugar Suspension” dropped in late April. It’s been rescheduled for Aug. 13 , but there’s no guarantee clubs will have reopened by then. Meanwhile, there’s his day job at the Amos A. Lawrence School in Brookline, which is in session until June 22.

Before COVID-19 broke out, Noel Smyth was splitting his time between teaching English to middle-schoolers during the day and playing rock music at local venues at night. The school year isn’t over yet, but the pandemic has put that second passion of his on hold for now.

Smyth sings and plays guitar, but he enlisted the help of other local musicians to accompany him on “Sugar Suspension," his fourth full-length. He describes the album’s 13 songs as detailing his love for New England and for his daughter, and exploring emotions. (You can check out homemade videos of some of those tunes on his Facebook page or hear the album on Spotify.)

“On all my albums, I always have people from my life at the time on them,” Smyth said. “I could go back to doing my four-track recordings like when I was living with my parents at 20 years old and just doing it all myself, but I love getting the different creative vantage points in there.”

Smyth said he remembers conjuring up lyrics from an early age. He began putting those lyrics to music when his parents gave him a guitar on his 16th birthday. The Connecticut native launched his solo career as he entered college at the University of Rhode Island and taught himself how to produce songs.

After earning a degree in English, he continued playing music while substitute-teaching on the side. He eventually started teaching full-time, first at the Lawrence Family Development Charter School in Lawrence and now at Amos A. Lawrence School. All the while, Smyth has been playing and recording music when he can.

“When I used to play the open mics, I couldn’t stay out late. I couldn’t do all the things a full-time musician could do, because it would hurt my teaching,” Smyth said. “Somehow I was able to intertwine the two. . . . I consider myself lucky and blessed that I’ve been able to do both for 20 years now.”

Smyth sometimes takes his guitar along with him to school. “Whenever I’ve had classes I’ve been able to get personal with, it’s been so magical,” Smyth said. “It’s made the learning so much more natural and genuine.”

Especially now that virtual learning has become the new normal, he incorporates themes of goal-setting and perseverance into his teaching, often by sharing Langston Hughes’s poetry and quotations with his students. Smyth has exercised some perseverance of his own, too, with the balance he strikes between teaching and performing. Music sparks a joy within him that he carries into the classroom and shares with his students. “I think I’m a better educator for it,” he said.



