More than 7 tons of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas since start of legal sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than seven tons of medical marijuana has been sold in the state in just more than a year since sales began, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

DFA said Saturday that 22 dispensaries have sold 14,714 pounds of marijuana for a total of just more than $92 million since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

The sales of medical marijuana are expected to surpass $100 million by July 1, DFA said in a news release.