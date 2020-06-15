19-year-old killed in car crash in Wilbraham

A 19-year-old man was killed after a car crash in Wilbraham Saturday morning, police said.

Around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a car crash in the area of Mountain Road and Ridge Road in Wilbraham police said in a statement Sunday. Upon arrival, officers noticed the car had “sustained significant damage,” police said.

The teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released since the investigation is ongoing, officials said.