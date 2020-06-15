Boston police identify man, 28, fatally shot Saturday in Dorchester

According to the statement, officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to the area of 82 Wheatland Ave. for a report of shots fired. On arrival they found Boykins suffering from gunshot wounds in a hallway of a residence, police said.

In a statement, police identified the victim as Calvin Boykins, of Dorchester.

Boston police on Monday identified the 28-year-old man who was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Dorchester.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. His death marked the city’s 18th homicide this year, compared to 15 at the same time in 2019, police said.

Advertisement

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.

In addition, the public can submit anonymous tips by calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), according to the statement.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner,” the release said.

Globe correspondent Breanne Kovatch contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.