Car slides into Groton pond while pulling out boat

A car had to be tugged out of a Groton pond after it slipped into the water while trying to pull out a boat Sunday night, Groton Police said.

At about 10 p.m., a black SUV slipped into Baddacook Pond off of Martins Pond Road as it was backing up to pull a small boat out of the water, police said.

“It looked like it backed up too far and the rear wheels got sucked in,” Groton Police Chief Michael Luth said.