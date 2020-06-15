Car slides into Groton pond while pulling out boat

A car had to be tugged out of a Groton pond after it slipped into the water while trying to pull out a boat Sunday night, Groton Police said.
At about 10 p.m., a black SUV slipped into Baddacook Pond off of Martins Pond Road as it was backing up to pull a small boat out of the water, police said.
“It looked like it backed up too far and the rear wheels got sucked in,” Groton Police Chief Michael Luth said.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Lowell, got out of the SUV as it was rolling into the pond, Luth said. No one was injured.
Video of the scene shared on Twitter showed that the SUV was almost fully submerged after it into slid into the water. A tow truck yanked the SUV back onto dry land by about 1 a.m.
Luth said the vehicle is likely totaled.
At 10 pm, a citizen was backing up to pull out their boat. They backed up too far and their car began slipping into the Baddacook Pond. Thankfully no one was hurt but it did make quite a scene on Martins Pond Rd #grotonma pic.twitter.com/MfmYDv5zQN— Groton MA Police Dept (@GrotonPolice) June 15, 2020
