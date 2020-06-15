Conservation officer struck and seriously injured in New Hampshire

A conservation officer was seriously injured when he was struck by an off highway recreational vehicle Saturday evening in New Hampshire, officials said.

Matthew Holmes, 38, of Whitefield, N.H., was attempting to stop two off highway recreational vehicles that were speeding on Dummer Pond Road in Dummer, N.H., when he was struck from behind by a third off highway recreational vehicle that was also traveling at an excessive speed, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

This happened shortly after 5 p.m., and as a result of the collision, Holmes was ejected from his patrol ATV. Robert Mancini, a conservation officer who had been working with Holmes, dragged Holmes to safety and called for emergency medical help. While waiting for first responders to arrive, Mancini was assisted by several other riders who identified themselves as EMTs, officials said in the press release.