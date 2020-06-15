Construction workers injured, hit by wooden beams during crane accident in Revere

Three construction workers were injured after they were struck by several wooden beams during a crane accident near Revere Beach Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Around 2:26 p.m., firefighters responded to 450 Ocean Ave. for a report of a crane accident, according to Revere Fire Captain Robert Fortuna.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the weight of wooden trusses, which were being lifted to the roof of a building at a construction site by a crane, shifted and caused the beams to hit four construction workers, he said.