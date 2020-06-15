Construction workers injured, hit by wooden beams during crane accident in Revere

Three construction workers were injured after they were struck by several wooden beams during a crane accident near Revere Beach Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Around 2:26 p.m., firefighters responded to 450 Ocean Ave. for a report of a crane accident, according to Revere Fire Captain Robert Fortuna.
Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the weight of wooden trusses, which were being lifted to the roof of a building at a construction site by a crane, shifted and caused the beams to hit four construction workers, he said.
Three workers were brought to an area hospital for evaluation, Fortuna said. One worker was able to leave the scene on his own.
The condition of the workers was not immediately known, Fortuna said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.