Fire causes $100,000 in damage to Dorchester youth center

At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire that had started in the back of a building at 21 Balfour St., officials said.

A one-alarm blaze dealt $100,000 in damage to a youth empowerment center in Dorchester Sunday evening, Boston fire officials said.

A fire broke out at a Teen Empowerment center in Dorchester Sunday night.

The 1.5-story building houses Teen Empowerment, a non-profit that works to support youth and help them create change in their communities. According to the organization’s website, Teen Empowerment operates other youth centers in Roxbury, Somerville, and Rochester, New York.

“We envision a world in which youth with adults, in mutually respectful and supportive relationships, use their voices creatively to inspire, lead, and empower their communities to achieve justice and peace,” according to Teen Empowerment’s website.

The flames were knocked down in about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

The building was vacant at the time and no one was injured, Alkins said.

Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed shattered windows and smoke damage on the back end of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

