Food trucks are learning to roll with the pandemic

Answer: I started a limousine company, All Occasion Transportation, when I was 19 years old, at Johnson & Wales University, and I sold it when I was 39. I was doing some small business consulting when the food truck scene began taking off, and I realized that there was no national database, like Yelp, for food trucks. So in 2011/2012, I launched FoodTrucksIn.com. It is a national database that lists 8,500 food trucks in 1,800 cities across the country. The goal of the site is to connect customers to food trucks and give food trucks more visibility and access to social media.

When you own a limo business, everyone wants to know what celebrities you met and what kind of cars you own, but not a lot of people can experience it. With food trucks, everyone can afford it and experience it. So I’m incredibly fortunate to build a career around two things that are not only fun but are embraced by the community.

Q: How did PVD Food Truck Events begin?

A: In 2015, Jeremy Goodman, the director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo, asked me if I wanted to bring food trucks to Carousel Village in Roger Williams Park. More than 300 people showed up, and he asked if we would do it the following Friday. Now, we have 20 Food Truck Fridays each year for five years, between April and September, and we have a series of events planned in 10 communities. We produce events, all in Rhode Island, and this summer we are scheduled to produce 100 community food trucks events.

We list over 100 food trucks in Rhode Island, offering food ranging from cheese steaks to barbecue, Mexican food, Puerto Rican food, Portuguese food, and an Irish/Polish fusion. Twisted T’s has sandwiches in twisted cones made of bread, and Friskie Fries has french fries covered with hot weiner bits, meat sauce, onion, mustard, and celery salt.

Q: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected the food truck industry, and has it led to any innovations?

A: Overall, it has hurt them dramatically, just like the rest of the hospitality industry. One slight silver lining is that most food trucks had never offered delivery or online ordering, but the pandemic forced many of them to update their technology so customers could order and pick up food at the truck. But the biggest innovation has been that for a long time, it was difficult to find food trucks if you didn’t see them on the street, so trucks had to work hard to put menus online, use social media, and form partnerships to make enough money.

Q: How have food trucks adapted to the social gathering restrictions put in place during the outbreak?

A: We are still committed to 100 food truck events this summer, but the pandemic has completely altered how we will do them. Rather than having 10 or 20 trucks in one location — with beer and wine served and 500 people in one spot — we will adjust to a virtual event series where we might have three or four trucks together in three or four locations, and we ask people to pick up beer or wine with curbside service at Trinity Brewhouse in Providence or Sons of Liberty Spirits in South Kingstown. Rather than encouraging people to stay around, we are encouraging them to get their food and go wherever they want.

Q: So what does a food truck event look like amid the pandemic?

A: On Friday night, we had a band playing from a sound stage in Cranston, and the music was streaming to our Facebook page. Generally, we get 3,000 people watching on Facebook within 24 hours. We had 13 food trucks in seven locations -- at Mulligan’s Island in Cranston and in Cumberland, Warwick, Pawtucket, and Providence. So you could get a cup of coffee from the Presto Strange O Coffee Truck, kettle corn from Poppy’s Waffles, and barbecue from Bonetown Burgers & BBQ, and then you could tailgate or go to a friend’s backyard or just sit at India Point Park.

Q: Are customers ready to return to food trucks amid the pandemic, and are there any obstacles going forward?

A: Customers are ready, and food truck owners are ready. But most of what we do gets wrapped into larger events, and the state hasn’t figured out how to deal with that. Although outdoor dining is now allowed, food trucks owners find that when they approach the state, they are told, for example, they can’t have an event with 1,000 people. But if we hold an event in Roger Williams Park, we would have trucks spread out and 1,000 people could spread over 300 acres. We can keep people waiting in line six feet apart and once they have their food, they can remain 30 feet apart. We feel it’s as safe as anything else going on.

