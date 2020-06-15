Harvard reaches tentative one-year contract with graduate students union

The tentative deal also includes nearly $1 million in financial assistance for health and dental insurance, child care, and emergency situations, Garber said.

The deal includes a 2.8 percent raise for research assistants and teaching fellows, a minimum wage of $16 per hour for non-salaried student workers, and a $17 minimum wage for hourly instructional workers, according to a message to faculty from Harvard Provost Alan M. Garber.

Harvard University and the Harvard Graduate Students Union reached a tentative agreement Monday for their first contract, a one-year deal the union said was a “major victory” not only for its more than 4,000 members, “but also for the graduate student worker movement across the country.”

The union, in a separate statement, said the tentative contract “provides important protections and guarantees while laying the groundwork to achieve even greater workplace rights and protections in future contracts.”

It must be ratified by the union’s membership before becoming official. If approved, the contract will run through the end of June 2021.

Graduate students at the Ivy League institution voted in April 2018 to unionize, and they began negotiating with Harvard later that year. As talks dragged on, union negotiators complained that Harvard would not budge on issues of pay, benefits, and protections from discrimination and harassment.

In early December, hundreds of grad students dissatisfied with the progress of negotiations walked out of classes and away from campus jobs in the union’s first-ever strike. They ended their strike late that month, despite having not reached an agreement.

In response to student concerns about discrimination, the agreement includes union representation on the university’s Title IX Policy Review Committee and on two committees that will be newly created to “make recommendations on University policies and procedures for addressing other forms of discrimination and misconduct that do not fall under the federal Title IX regulations,” Garber said.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments Act of 1972 bans discrimination on the basis of sex in education and provides the framework for reviewing sexual discrimination claims.

The deal also includes protections against retaliation for claims of discrimination, a guarantee that student workers won’t be pressured into accepting an informal resolution instead of filing a formal complaint, and access to an impartial panel to review appeals after an investigation into allegations is completed, Garber said.

The union said the new contract would give student workers greater security as they continue to deal with the academic and workplace challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The agreed-upon tentative agreement between Harvard and the student workers will provide important measures to create much-needed stability and certainty for Harvard’s student workers in the upcoming year, when many student workers across the country are worried about continued support and funding from their university employers,” the union said.





