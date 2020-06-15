Injured hiker rescued from a trail in New Hampshire

A hiker was rescued from the Mount Meader trail in New Hampshire after suffering a severe ankle injury on Saturday who was located after a friend made a cellphone call to rescuers , the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Just before 3 p.m. on June 13,the department was notified that Rachel Marks, 33, was injured almost three miles from the trailhead, the department said in a statement. One person in Marks’ group made a cellphone call for help.

Fire departments and several rescue teams responded and treated her severe ankle injury a the scene. Then Marks, of Fryeburg, ME., was placed in a litter and carried two miles to an ATV which transported her the last mile to the trailhead, shortly before 9:30 p.m.