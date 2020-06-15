Maine reports 1 death, 17 new coronavirus cases

Cumberland County has reported the most virus-related deaths, with 57, officials said. Waldo County trails with 14 deaths, followed by York with 11 deaths, Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with four, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death.

Androscoggin County reported the latest virus-related death, officials said. It’s the first virus-related death reported in the state in six days.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 17 cases and one additional death Monday afternoon, as the statewide case count rose to 2,810 and the death toll climbed to 101.

Out-of-state residents will be able to visit Maine beginning June 26, rather than the originally scheduled July 1 date, Governor Janet Mills announced Friday. The earlier date will allow for lodging establishments to better prepare for the July 4 holiday, a key weekend of tourism for the state, officials said.

Visitors will have to quarantine for two weeks if they have not received a negative coronavirus test result within three days of their visit, state officials said.

“We continue to move to safely reopen Maine’s economy,” said Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, in a statement. “Maine looks forward to safely welcoming out of state visitors to enjoy all that Maine has to offer during the 4th of July Holiday.”

Visitors from Vermont and New Hampshire were allowed to start visiting Maine Friday and are exempt from the quarantine restriction, with state officials citing a low number of coronavirus cases in those states.

Cumberland County and Androscoggin County accounted for the majority of new cases Monday, reporting 11 cases and four cases, respectively, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most coronavirus cases of the state’s counties with 1,445, followed by York with 446 cases and Androscoggin with 429 cases.

As of Monday, 71,697 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

Another 16 residents have recovered since contracting the virus, officials said. A total of 2,189 people have recovered across the state.

Three more people were hospitalized, bringing the total number of people hospitalized at some point during their illness to 317, officials said. Currently, 31 people are hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and four on ventilators.

There are 185 ICU beds and 263 ventilators available for use statewide, officials said.

