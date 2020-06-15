Mass. could see its first heat wave of the year this week

Clouds are limited to the southeastern part of the United States Monday evening with nice weather across the northeast.

There’s a term we use in meteorology called “persistence.” This is when we keep the forecast basically the same from day to day as the pattern slows to a crawl and changes become limited between time periods. The weather into the weekend will exhibit lots of persistence with a trend towards heat and humidity, all under sunny skies.

Parts of Massachusetts could see the official first heat wave of the year this week.

Things have gotten very dry as of late, with about 20 percent below average rainfall since early in the year. Since mid-May precipitation has been particularly low, plus the impending heat coming our way, many of your gardens, lawns, and local farms will be under pressure.

Advertisement

Since mid-May, precipitation has been particularly low. Dave Epstein

High pressure is going to continue to build in from Canada, cresting across the region through Wednesday. It’s after this point, as the high moves east and winds turn southerly, that a surge of tropical air will overspread the entire area.

It’s worth remembering that a heat wave is defined, in this part of the country, as three days in a row with the high temperature reaching at least 90 degrees. The reason I bring this up is because starting Thursday, several interior areas west and northwest of Boston are likely to reach or exceed 90 degrees, thus setting up the opportunity for the first official heat wave. However, Boston itself is unlikely to have a heat wave in this current set-up.

Hot weather in late June can feel as hot as any time throughout the summer. The reason for this is because the sun is at its highest intensity of the entire year this weekend, and with over 15 hours of daylight, the heat can build early and stay well into the evening. This can make the overnight hours very warm — and tough to sleep through for those without air conditioning.

Advertisement

So just how hot is it going to get this week? Inland areas will nudge 90 on Thursday, and will likely do that again Friday and Saturday. Humidity levels will be getting higher as dew points move well into the 60s.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees or more above average late this week, with areas north of Boston about 20 degrees above average. WeatherBell

The south coast, Cape Cod, and the islands will be cooler with the wind coming off Long Island sound. This is going to be the case each day as the cooler waters south of New England moderate the air and prevent widespread heat from reaching that area.

Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees north and west of Boston, but cooler south and east of the city. WeatherBell

Eventually, a cold front is likely to bring temperatures back closer to average, but the trend through the second half of June is going to be for above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall. There are signs this is going to be one long, hot summer.