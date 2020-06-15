Mayor Walsh is proposing reallocating $12 million of the police budget. Here’s where it’s going

Mayor Marty Walsh submitted Monday a revised $3.61 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which includes the newly-announced plan to reroute $12 million in the Boston Police Department’s overtime spending — about 20 percent of the overall budget — to social services amid widespread protests against racism.

On Friday, Walsh declared racism a public health crisis in Boston, a move that allowed the mayor to go forward with a plan to use city funds to combat what he called a systematic problem that the city for too long has looked past.

“With this budget, we have an opportunity to seize the moment that is before us to make investments that are grounded in equity, inclusion, and that are intentional about directing funding to places where we know it will have the greatest impact in benefiting our residents,” Walsh said in a statement.