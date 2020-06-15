Mayor Walsh is proposing reallocating $12 million of the police budget. Here’s where it’s going

Mayor Marty Walsh submitted Monday a revised $3.61 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which includes the newly-announced plan to reroute $12 million in the Boston Police Department’s overtime spending — about 20 percent of the overall budget — to social services amid widespread protests against racism.
On Friday, Walsh declared racism a public health crisis in Boston, a move that allowed the mayor to go forward with a plan to use city funds to combat what he called a systematic problem that the city for too long has looked past.
“With this budget, we have an opportunity to seize the moment that is before us to make investments that are grounded in equity, inclusion, and that are intentional about directing funding to places where we know it will have the greatest impact in benefiting our residents,” Walsh said in a statement.
Here’s a breakdown of how the $12 million police overtime budget would be distributed:
$3 million for the BPHC
The Boston Public Health Commission, a seven-member board appointed by Walsh, would receive $3 million of the proposed investments to tackle eight strategies outlined in Boston’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis. Development of a health equity task force and strengthening race and ethnicity data and analysis are among the focus areas.
$1 million for BPHC trauma teams and counseling
Another $1 million would be allocated to support trauma teams and counseling services at the BPHC.
$2 million for community-based programs
Groups and grants that support youth programming, language and food access, violence intervention, immigrant advancement, the Age Strong Commission (which supports Boston’s aging community), and the Human Rights Commission, are among the proposed beneficiaries of community-based funds.
$2 million for mental health supports
The Boston Emergency Service Team, or BEST, is a group of psychiatrists, master’s level clinicians, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and mental health workers who support residents of Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, and the Fall River area, as well as the BPD. Funds would be allotted to BEST clinicians and towards mental health support at the BPD.
$2 million for minority and women-owned businesses
Funds would support economic development initiatives for minority and women-owned businesses.
$2 million for additional housing and youth homelessness
Housing support and youth homelessness programs would receive additional funding under Walsh’s proposed plan.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.