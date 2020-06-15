MBTA extends Keolis contract through at least 2025

But officials began walking that back over the past year as they began planning major changes to the commuter rail that would complicate the search for a new operator. On Monday, the MBTA’s commuter rail chief, Rob DiAdamo, said it would be difficult to seek new bids in a market that has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal will keep the commuter rail in Keolis’s hands until 2026, though the MBTA has the option to terminate the deal in 2025. The extension marks a major change in policy after state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said in 2017 that officials would allow the contract with Keolis to expire in 2022.

The MBTA’s commuter rail operator will remain in place through at least the middle of the decade after transit officials Monday approved a four-year contract extension with Keolis Commuter Services.

DiAdamo said the contract, which will pay Keolis upward of $400 million a year, will give the MBTA “cost certainty” as it faces a difficult financial outlook from the pandemic. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation released a report that the agency could face a $400 million shortfall in the 2022 fiscal year, although it will likely be rescued by federal stimulus funding in the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in July.

The new Keolis deal will cost more than the current contract. It will go into effect almost immediately, replacing the final two years on the existing contract, costing $50 million more than the MBTA had budgeted.

Officials said it still represents a better deal because of a number of changes that should encourage better service. For example, it includes new incentives that could pay Keolis for reaching better on-time metrics, which differ by rail line.

Keolis can earn a bonus of as much as $60,000 a month on more challenging lines, such as the Franklin Line, if its trains arrive on time 98 percent of the time, with smaller bonuses for 94 percent and 92.5 percent schedule adherence.

Currently, Keolis is penalized for trains that are late by more than 5 minutes.

