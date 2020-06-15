Newton mayor calls for civilian review of police after officers, with gun drawn, stop Black resident

Fuller also said police would ban chokeholds and require officer intervention in cases of excessive force, and she will reallocate plus $200,000 from the police budget to hire a consultant to help the independent Newton Police Reform Task Force do its work.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said Monday she would form a civilian review board to examine the city’s police department, amid growing calls for reform after a Black resident was stopped by Newton officers, one of whom had his gun drawn.

The mayor, in a speech televised Monday night, called for a “holistic reassessment” of the role of policing in Newton.

“Our community prides itself on our core values of respect, diversity and acceptance. We must live up to these words,” Fuller said.

The moves for Newton police reform come amid calls from the national Black Lives Matter movement for officials to put an end to police violence against Black Americans and people of color, following the recent deaths of Blacks at the hands of law enforcement officers, including George Floyd, 46,who died Memorial Day while a Minneapolis police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Locally, demands on Fuller and other public officials in Newton to defund police arose after Tim Duncan, a 50-year-old Black man, was stopped along with his wife by local police looking for a suspect. During the minutes-long encounter, a Newton officer drew his gun, and Duncan said he feared to reach for his wallet, concerned that police would think he had a weapon.

The encounter between Duncan and police came just days before Fuller and other top local leaders issued a statement pledging that Newton’s city government would work against racism and injustice.

The statement referenced the deaths of Floyd, along with Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old who died in her Louisville home when police shot her while serving a warrant; and Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging near his South Georgia home during a confrontation with three white men.

Fuller, in her speech Monday, referred to Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was killed after he was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police June 12.

She said the deaths of Black Americans due to police “brought to the surface” the pain of generations of people of color who suffered racism, bias, and unequal access to housing, jobs, education, and health care opportunities.

In her discussions with Newton residents, Fuller said a Black resident shared her deep fear for her teenage son when he jogs in Newton. One resident lamented the achievement gap for students of color, she said. A man said he feared for his life when stopped by Newton police close to his home, she said.

“These residents’ statements have been recent, but the worry, pain, hurt, and injustice has spanned their lifetimes. This has been their reality all along,” Fuller said. “We are in a world of hurt right now.”

Fuller’s plans for the city’s new independent Newton Police Reform Task Force will focus on examining the police department and make recommendations on the “overall strategic direction” for Newton’s policing efforts, including its policies and procedures.

It will look closely at areas like recruiting, hiring, and training, as well as misconduct, discipline, and accountability she said.

The board’s work will be based on what people of color are experiencing in Newton, she said, and will be based on interviews, surveys, and input from focus groups.

Fuller asked residents interested in serving on the nine-member board to e-mail her by June 22; Fuller said she wants the new board to start meeting in early July.

Other measures will include Newton adopting reforms proposed by the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, Fuller said, a national effort to require law enforcement to adopt rules intended to reduce police violence.

Fuller said Newton’s police department is almost done revising its use of force policies, and effective Wednesday, Newton police will ban chokeholds and will require officers to intervene in cases of excessive force. The new policies will be available online Tuesday, she said.

Fuller also linked another longstanding issue in Newton -- development -- with efforts to make the city more inclusive. Ongoing zoning reform must encourage more affordable, multi-unit housing, she said.

Fuller pointed to proposed developments for housing, including at the Riverside MBTA station, as providing opportunities to “open the doors of Newton wider” and build a more economically diverse community, she said.

The city will take other steps to become more welcoming to Black residents and other people of color, she said: Fuller pledged to work to influence recruiting and hiring efforts to create a more diverse workforce.

In schools, the city needs more teachers of color, and more professional development for educators to work with students of color, she said.

“By coming together, understanding the challenges facing our community, and taking action, we can drive Newton forward, building on our understanding that the destiny of people of color in Newton is the destiny of all of us,” Fuller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.