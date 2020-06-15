Nigerian nationals accused of running unemployment scam

Federal prosecutors charged Nosayamen Iyalekhue, 33, and Esogie Osawaru, 27, with wire fraud after they allegedly used false foreign passports to open bank accounts in other people’s names. The men then used various schemes to convince victims to send money to those accounts before quickly withdrawing the money, often repeating the scam "multiple times during a single day,” officials said.

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly defrauding Americans through online scams during the coronavirus pandemic, in some cases collecting unemployment insurance in the name of others, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Monday.

Some of the schemes involved romance or collecting unemployment insurance meant to help those who lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, along with as much as three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss of money. Officials did not say how much money they men gained through the scams.

The Better Business Bureau, along with state and federal authorities, has received numerous reports of scams meant to take advantage of the confusion caused by the novel coronavirus.

Some people have received calls or texts about phony stimulus checks. Others have been scammed into buying COVID-19 remedies and at-home test kits that are not proven to treat or test for the virus. The most common scams involve online orders that never arrive.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has encouraged consumers to be wary when making purchases, and to file complaints about regulation violations like price gouging.

