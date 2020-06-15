Off-duty fire chief comes to aid of boy found in Shirley pool

A group of passersby, including an off-duty fire official, came to the aid of a 4-year-old boy whose mother found him face-down in a swimming pool in Shirley on Monday.

The child’s mother found him in the above-ground pool on Lawton Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., then she ran towards the street with her child, yelling for help, according to public safety officials. The boy’s mother “had gone inside the home momentarily while the boy was swimming,” according to a statement from Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, and later flown to Boston for medical care. The Middlesex district attorney’s office said the boy remained alive late Monday night, but authorities had no further update on his condition.