Off-duty fire chief comes to aid of boy found in Shirley pool

A group of passersby, including an off-duty fire official, came to the aid of a 4-year-old boy whose mother found him face-down in a swimming pool in Shirley on Monday.
The child’s mother found him in the above-ground pool on Lawton Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., then she ran towards the street with her child, yelling for help, according to public safety officials. The boy’s mother “had gone inside the home momentarily while the boy was swimming,” according to a statement from Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, and later flown to Boston for medical care. The Middlesex district attorney’s office said the boy remained alive late Monday night, but authorities had no further update on his condition.
Hart was driving by the home where the incident happened when he saw a group of people stopped to help the child. He said he saw one bystander who, “despite having no training beyond what she’d seen in movies, performed CPR effectively.”
Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago said Hart assisted by using emergency response equipment, and suctioning water out of the boy’s mouth. Hart continued helping until Shirley officials arrived, Santiago said.
“I’m grateful to live among such caring people as the ones who assisted a child in need today. Each one of those bystanders are true heroes,” Hart said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the boy’s family, and I’m hopeful for the best possible outcome.”