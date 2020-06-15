Officials warn to watch out for large jellyfish on Nahant Beach

“Biologists are en route to determine the appropriate hazard level and necessary additional precautions, if any,” the department posted on Facebook Friday morning. “All [beach] use is at-own-risk at this time.”

Officials from the Department of Conservation and Recreation said lion’s mane jellyfish were seen in the area of Nahant Beach Friday, prompting officials to post an advisory and put up purple flags that indicate the presence of dangerous marine animals on the beach.

Keep an eye out if you’re visiting Nahant Beach. Officials said the world’s largest species of jellyfish was spotted there last week.

Lion’s mane jellyfish are among the longest animals on the planet, said Peter Gawne, an assistant curator of exhibits at the New England Aquarium.

Their bell-shaped heads alone can stretch as wide as 8 feet long. If they live in plankton-rich waters, Gawne said they can grow to be as big as blue whales, which often span nearly 90 feet.

These jellyfish are commonly seen in the Arctic, Northern Atlantic, and Northern Pacific oceans, Gawne said. But the ones found in New England are usually a bit smaller than their northern counterparts, with their heads only growing between 4 and 18 inches long.

“We see them frequently in the early summer months,” Gawne said. “We often see them in Boston Harbor right behind the aquarium.”

If you do see them on the coast, officials warn to keep your distance. A sting from a lion’s mane jellyfish can cause temporary pain and redness, or trigger special allergies in some people.

“They can have a painful sting, but usually not scarring or life-threatening. People have a range of sensitivity to jelly stings," Gawne said. "Denise Breitburg, a marine ecologist who worked with jellies, claimed to have developed a sensitivity to jelly stings through constant exposure, and had to adopt PPE to continue to work comfortably.”

Stings are not known to be fatal in healthy people, DCR officials said. But a person who has been stung over large areas of their body by an entire jellyfish, not just their tentacles, should seek medical attention.

