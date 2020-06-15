Person injured during armed home invasion in Grafton

A person was injured during an armed home invasion in Grafton Sunday morning, Grafton Police said.
Officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion on Spring Hill Drive at about 7:30 a.m., police said. One person sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.
Officials have identified a suspect. Police said the search for the suspect remained ongoing as of noon Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
