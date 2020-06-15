Police seeking information after man was shot in the neck in Worcester

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck in Worcester Sunday night, Worcester police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Austin Street at about 8 p.m., police said. A 28-year-old man had been shot in the neck outside of a home on the street, officials said.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651, send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.
