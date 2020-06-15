Rhode Island will offer summer distance learning for students

“I’m not going to tell them what to do, but I think it’s a good thing to do,” Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference, referring to districts allowing students to keep school-issued technology for the summer.

Raimondo said all public school students are eligible to participate in the state’s Summer Academy for Integrated Learning (SAIL), part of an effort to keep kids on track despite spending the second half of the school year attending school remotely because of coronavirus pandemic.

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that she would like to see school districts allow students to keep their school-issued laptops and tablets during the summer as the state continues to offer distance learning programming, but she said that decision will have to come from the local level.

Rhode Island’s distance learning has been met with generally positive reviews since schools closed in March, in part because state and local leaders raced to provide laptops, tablets, and WiFi hotspots to thousands of students in the week before it started.

Raimondo has said she wants to see all students return to classrooms in August, although she has acknowledged that distance learning will likely continue at times throughout the new school year.

She also said the state is setting aside $7.5 million in federal funding to allow summer camps to hire additional staffers or purchase extra cleaning supplies. Summer camps are allowed to open June 29.

Monday’s press conference came shortly after the Rhode Island Department of Health reported that 18 more residents died from the coronavirus between Friday and Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 851. The state has also passed 16,000 positive tests since March 1.

Raimondo said the low number of new cases continues to be encouraging, even as the state has eased restrictions on a significant number of businesses. Even as restaurants have reopened and people are again returning to parks and beaches, the positive rate on all tests was less than 2 percent over the weekend.

“We’re in a good place because of the people of Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “People have pitched in, and done what they have been asked to do.”

Raimondo said the state briefly closed Colt State Park and Lincoln Woods over the weekend because they were overwhelmed with visitors, but the beaches never reached full capacity despite sunny weather on Saturday and Sunday. She praised businesses, most of which passed random inspections to ensure that they’re complying with the state’s regulations.

If there’s an area that needs improvement, Raimondo encouraged more people to wear masks while riding the Block Island ferry.

“Try to do a better job," Raimondo told residents.

Raimondo also said she would like more residents who are asymptomatic to get tested for the virus. The state is providing free testing for anyone in close-contact businesses, restaurant workers, bus drivers, and people who attended any of the recent Black Lives Matter protests. She said that 250 people signed up for tests over the weekend, and the state would like to have seen more than 800 people register.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.