'We are going to crush this lady’: Six former eBay employees charged in federal cyberstalking case targeting Natick couple

During a news conference, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said the defendants conducted a “systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple in Natick."

Six eBay employees including a former police captain in California last year engaged in a relentless campaign of harassment and cyberstalking of a Natick couple that published a newsletter critical of the online retailer, sending items including fly larvae, live spiders, and a bloody pig mask to their home and travelling to Massachusetts to conduct surveillance of the victims in an effort to get them to stop publishing, authorities alleged Monday.

Lelling’s words were echoed by Joseph R. Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Boston office, who cited the suspects’ “elaborate and relentless campaign to stifle the publishers of an online newsletter out of fear that bad publicity would adversely impact” the company.

In a statement, eBay said it immediately launched a “comprehensive investigation" of the matter with outside legal counsel once law enforcement informed them of the alleged harassment in August 2019.

The statement quoted an independent committee formed by eBay’s board to oversee the internal review as saying that “eBay took these allegations very seriously from the outset. Upon learning of them, eBay moved quickly to investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action. The Company cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities throughout the process. eBay does not tolerate this kind of behavior. eBay apologizes to the affected individuals and is sorry that they were subjected to this. eBay holds its employees to high standards of conduct and ethics and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure these standards are followed."

Court papers identified the defendants as James Baugh, David Harville, Stephanie Popp, Brian Gilbert, Stephanie Stockwell, and Veronica Zea. Lelling said Baugh was arrested in New York. It wasn’t immediately clear when he’d make his initial appearance in US District Court in Boston.

The remaining defendants, including Gilbert, the former police captain, weren’t yet in custody as of noontime Monday.

According to Lellling, the now-fired eBay officials also sent items including pornography to the couple’s neighbors in the couple’s names, posted on Craigslist urging swingers and couples to come to the Natick couples’ home to party after 10 pm, and created fake social media accounts to send messages to the couple including one that said, “do I have your attention now?”

A complaint filed in the case by FBI Special Agent Mark Wilson said the “campaign included: sending anonymous, threatening communications to the Victims; ordering unwanted and disturbing deliveries to their home, including funeral wreaths and books on surviving the loss of a spouse; and BAUGH, HARVILLE, Zea, and Popp travelling to Natick to surveil the Victims at their home and in their community.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the suspects had retained lawyers to speak on their behalf.

According to the complaint, two eBay officials, identified in court papers only as Executive 1 and Executive 2, followed the couple’s newsletter with interest. In April 2019, Executive 2 told Executive 1 via text message, “We are going to crush this lady,” referring to the woman who put out the newsletter along with her husband, the complaint said.

Executive 2 also included a link in the text message to the newsletter’s coverage of Executive 1′s compensation, records show.

The following month, the complaint said, Executive 2 texted Executive 1 again, writing that the newsletter’s coverage of eBay that day was " ‘Shockingly reasonable...’ Executive 1 replied, ‘I couldn’t care less what she says.’ Seconds later, Executive 1 added, ‘Take her down.’"

The alleged harassment began Aug. 7, 2019, the complaint said, when the couple started experiencing “what BAUGH had directed: a stream of harassing, embarrassing, and disturbing deliveries. Victim 1 similarly began to receive a torrent of tweets and direct messages directed by BAUGH, drafted by Popp, and approved by Gilbert” and another supervisor.

That day, the complaint said, Victim 1 received a private Twitter message from an account she didn’t recognize identified as Tui_Elei.

On August 10, the couple started receiving home deliveries they hadn’t ordered, and they believed the person controlling the Tui_Elei account was involved, according to court records.

The deliveries included a Halloween mask featuring a bloody pig face, the book “Grief Diaries: Surviving the Loss of a Spouse,” a sympathy wreath, and a package from a company indicating the parcel contained fly larvae and live spiders, and a box of cockroaches, the filing said.

On the same day as one delivery, the filing said, Tui_Elei tweeted “[Victim 1] wen u hurt our bizness u hurt our familys… Ppl will do ANYTHING 2 protect family!!!!”

On August 15, 2019, the filing said, the surveillance of the couple intensified.

That night around 11:30 p.m., the complaint said, Baugh and Harville “approached the Victims’ home on foot with the intention of installing the GPS device on the Victims’ car,” though there were unable to do so because the vehicle was locked.

Lelling’s office said in a follow-up statement that the suspects also engaged in a plot to convince the couple eBay wanted to the help them.

“It is alleged that the very same group intended then to have Gilbert, a former Santa Clara police captain, approach the victims with an offer to help stop the harassment that the defendants were secretly causing, in an effort to promote good will towards eBay, generate more favorable coverage in the newsletter, and identify the individuals behind the anonymous comments,” the statement said.

In its separate statement, eBay said its own probe of the matter examined what role, if any, former CEO Devin Wenig, may have had in the alleged plot.

“The internal investigation found that, while Mr. Wenig’s communications were inappropriate, there was no evidence that he knew in advance about or authorized the actions that were later directed toward the blogger and her husband,” eBay said. “However, as the Company previously announced, there were a number of considerations leading to his departure from the Company.”

Lelling said Monday that eBay cooperated with federal investigators.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.