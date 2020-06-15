SJC orders judges to specify what they mean when they continue cases without a finding

"We conclude that a continuance without a finding that imposes no terms and conditions, or probation, violates the requirements of [state law] and thus constitutes an illegal disposition,'' Justice Scott Kafkerwrote for the court.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled in three companion cases that some district court judges were violating state law in the way they resolved criminal charges.

Judges were told by the state’s highest court Monday to lay out specific requirements that defendants must meet before their criminal charges can be wiped out under the legal process of continuing a case without a finding, which is used in district courts statewide.

Known to judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers as CWOFs, the legal procedure essentially allows a judge to put a criminal case on hold for a set period of time. At the end of that period of time, the charges against the defendant are dismissed.

A CWOF "may allow a defendant to avoid many of the potential ramifications of a criminal conviction, such as the likely detrimental effects of a conviction on future employment opportunities,'' Kafker wrote.

In one case in 2017, Pittsfield District Court Judge William A. Rota accepted 19-year-old Devonaire X. Beverly’s admission that he made counterfeit cocaine for sale — and then ordered the charge dismissed at 4 p.m. that day. Rota also found that Beverly was driving a stolen vehicle, sentenced him to time served of 30 days spent jailed awaiting trial, and dismissed the case the same day, the SJC wrote.

Rota said from the bench that he wanted to spare Beverly, who at that time had no prior felony convictions in Massachusetts, a conviction that could reduce his chances of finding quality employment in the future, according to court records. Prosecutors wanted Beverly to serve 60 days in jail, records show.

The SJC said Rota’s reasoning was valid under state law but that the way he handled the case was illegal. Continuances without a finding are premised on the idea of a defendant “earning” a dismissal of his or her criminal case by abiding by terms and conditions imposed by the judge, Kafker wrote.

The court added that Rota “did not inform the defendant of any specific preconditions by which the defendant would be required to abide prior to dismissal of the charge. Rather, the record simply reflects that the judge ‘[found] facts sufficient to dismiss [the counterfeit drug charge] at four o’clock,'” Kafker wrote. "Without the imposition of terms and conditions, or probation, this disposition violated the statute, and closely approximated an outright dismissal.''

The SJC also clarified court rules and said prosecutors who object to a particular CWOF can appeal under a specific chapter of the Massachusetts Rules for Criminal Procedure. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had asked the SJC to clarify the commonly used court procedure.

The SJC said its new rule will apply in the near future, and not to Beverly or in two other criminal cases that were being challenged by prosecutors.

"All defendants who have been sentenced to continuances without a finding absent any terms and conditions, or probation, prior to the issuance of this opinion, will be ‘allowed to retain those dispositions,’ " the SJC ruled. “After the date of this opinion, however, no such dispositions shall be permissible.”





