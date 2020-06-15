Sudbury invites residents to virtual forum about race

Sudbury residents are invited to take part in a community conversation on race. At a time of protests nationwide over police killings of Black Americans the town has organized a virtual forum to allow community members to express their views and ask questions on the subject.

Those seeking to participate were asked to e-mail their questions and comments by Thursday, June 18, at 5 p.m., writing “Race and Safety” in the subject line” and providing their name and address.

The forum will then consist of town officials, business owners, religious leaders, local activists and others responding to those e-mail submissions in a videotape that will be aired on SudburyTV and online at sudburytv.org on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m.