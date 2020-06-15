Vets protest donut shop for ending police, military discount

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Veterans from across southern New England have protested outside a popular Rhode Island donut shop that ended its police and military discount because of recent killings of black Americans by police nationwide.

NBC-10 reports that veterans from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut held American flags and large, inflatable donuts as they staged a protest outside Allie’s Donuts in North Kingstown on Sunday.

Sal Caiozzo, who organized Sunday's protest, told the television station that the shop's decision to end the 10% discount was “disrespectful” to those who have served in the military.