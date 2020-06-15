Walsh submits revised $3.61 billion budget following meetings with city leaders

Officials said the re-submission, which is for the fiscal year that starts July 1, follows more than 30 meetings with city councilors meant to identify cost-saving measures, and continues to propose increased funding for education, housing, and public health.

The new budget is slightly lower than the initial $3.65 billion plan proposed in April, and represents a 3.4 percent increase in spending over the current fiscal year.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh submitted a revised $3.61 billion budget for the next fiscal year on Monday, days after announcing plans to reallocate police overtime funds amid protests against racism. The resubmission also follows criticism from city leaders over the way the mayor’s initial plan managed economic problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new budget also includes the newly-announced plan to reroute $12 million in police overtime spending, about 20 percent of the department’s overtime budget, to other programs such as the Boston Public Health Commission. Walsh announced the intention to reallocate the funds on Friday in response to protests against police abuse after declaring racism a public health crisis in Boston.

“With this budget, we have an opportunity to seize the moment that is before us to make investments that are grounded in equity, inclusion and that are intentional about directing funding to places where we know it will have the greatest impact in benefiting our residents,” Walsh said in a statement.

Back in April, City Councilor Kenzie Bok called the revenue projections in the initial plan “very optimistic,” saying that it was clear the budget would remain a work in progress.

The Walsh administration said the new budget accounts for a projected $65 million in revenue loss as a result of the coronavirus — about $35 million more than what was projected in the April proposal.

To save money, the city will implement a hiring freeze on vacant non-essential positions for at least six months, revisit snow removal funds, revise fixed costs like debt service, and take “non-personal reductions,” although the statement did not elaborate what that specifically would entail.

Like the April budget, the revised proposal calls for an $80 million increase in funding for Boston Public Schools, which the administration hopes will help offset the challenges of COVID-19 and work toward closing the achievement gap. It also calls for a $13 million increase — up from $9 million in April — for the Boston Public Health Commission, and at least $18 million in new housing initiatives, up from the initial $7.5 million.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.