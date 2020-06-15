Woman shot in arm in Randolph attack and police looking for two vehicles that sped away from scene

A woman was shot in the arm Saturday night in Randolph and police are looking for the people who fled the area in two vehicles moments after the gunfire broke out in a commercial parking lot on the town’s major thorough fare.
The 24-year-old woman was shot once in the right arm. In a statement Randolph Police Chief William Pace said officers responded to the AutoToysstore on North Main Street around 11:55 p.m. where paramedics were already treating the woman.
The woman told police she was socializing with friends and was sitting on the lower door frame of the driver’s side of a car when a man approached and opened fire on her.The rear windshield of the vehicle was shattered.
Police said they discovered that two vehicles apparently travelling together arrived in the neighborhood prior to the shooting and parked on an nearby street. After the gunfire two suspects were seen running into one of the vehicles, a sedan, that then speeds away according to a surveillance video reviewed by police. An SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer, followed.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.
