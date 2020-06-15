You can now track how every penny of R.I.’s coronavirus 💰 is being spent

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer” made me miss Ken Griffey Jr. more than Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: As of Friday, Rhode Island had 15,947 confirmed coronavirus cases since March 1, and 833 people had died. There were 141 people in the hospital, with 28 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators. A new round of data will be released today.

Advertisement

From $12.15 paid to Verizon to a $4.8 million payment to ResMed (they make breathing machines), you can now track – and then complain about! – how every dollar of Rhode Island’s federal coronavirus funding is being spent.

The state launched a website on Friday that will break down how it is spending the $1.25 billion it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Governor Gina Raimondo said the website will be updated monthly.

As of May 26, Rhode Island had spent $43.7 million and committed another $142.6 million, the bulk of which has gone to supplies and to build field hospitals that mostly went unused because the state never saw the surge in hospitalizations that it initially expected from the virus.

You can view all of the payments here, but here are some of the highlights.

Dimeo Construction was paid $9.2 million to build the state’s three field hospitals

Nearly $8 million has been committed to nursing homes and child care providers

The state has committed almost $7 million for testing

AECOM was paid $1.6 million to help with the surge in cases

Amazon’s cloud network was paid $330,000

Zoom was paid $13,000 for access to video conferencing

If you’re wondering why there is still around $1 billion that hasn’t yet been spent, Raimondo has said she wants to hold onto some of the funding just in case there’s a second wave of the virus, or if Congress doesn’t sign off on another round of stimulus funding.

Advertisement

While the state can’t currently use this federal money to plug its massive budget hole, Raimondo has also said that it’s possible those rules will change, and the state may need the money.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ SCOOP: Attorney General Peter Neronha is crafting a proposal that would give his office a more active role in police misconduct cases.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Eric Weiner, founder of FoodTrucksIn.com and PVD Food Truck Events. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ No, you haven’t lost your marbles. Yes, Providence did board up, and fence in, a Christopher Columbus statue. And then three people still managed to get arrested for attempting to vandalize it.

⚓ A sociology PhD student at Brown University has a powerful opinion piece suggesting that it might have taken the coronavirus for people to wake up when it comes to race relations in our country.

⚓ Rhode Island landlords will be eligible for $2,000 bonuses from the state if they agree to provide apartments to people with housing vouchers.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Governor Baker: My colleague Matt Stout looks at the sweeping power the Massachusetts governor has during the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

⚓ Trump: With five months until the election, President Trump’s poll numbers aren’t looking strong. Liz Goodwin looks at where the race stands.

⚓ Lifestyle: Everyone wants to be an Instagram gardener nowadays (except me), so here are seven tips that will make your life better.

⚓ Sports: I love this idea from the Globe’s Chad Finn: When sports return, everything should be wired for sound. I would definitely pay more to hear real trash talk during the NBA playoffs.

⚓ Opinion: Columnist Yvonne Abraham writes that some of our political leaders finally seem to be aware that they are being judged by their fellow citizens, and by history. But will it last?

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s annual congressional breakfast is happening remotely this morning.

⚓ At 7 p.m., Rhode Island PBS is airing a graduation celebration for the Class of 2020.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus update is scheduled for 1 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to discuss a proposal to create a study commission on the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

⚓ Need something fun to do? Check out the Providence Preservation Society’s boat tour looking at the city’s best architecture.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Advertisement

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.