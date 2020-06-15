Mass. reports 87 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths as key metrics continue to fall

The state reported 23 new confirmed-case deaths, and no new probable deaths. It also reported 58 new confirmed cases, plus 29 probable cases.

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,490 deaths and 101,334 cases.

State officials reported Monday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 23 to 7,647 and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had climbed by 87 to 105,690, as four key metrics the state is monitoring during the reopening process continued to show the state is making progress in battling the outbreak.

The state also reported that 4,492 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total to 712,875. The state for the first time reported the total number of molecular tests that had been administered: 894,616.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had also been completed for 304 people, bringing that total to 57,886.

Meanwhile, all four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening continued downward trends.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 2.8 percent on Sunday, down from 2.9 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 90 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus decreased Sunday to 1,045 from 1,084 a day earlier. It has dropped 71 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity also dropped from three Saturday to just one on Sunday — a statistic that is down from a high of 21 in early May, and a 95 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, also fell from 33 on Thursday to 31 on Friday. It has dropped 80 percent since April 15.

Speaking at a news conference earlier on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker said the numbers have been going in the right direction.

“Yesterday’s numbers were consistent with what we’ve been reporting over the course of the past few weeks: Continued positive incremental progress,” he said.

And as Massachusetts completes its first week of Phase 2 of reopening, Baker noted that although things may look a little different, “thanks to everyone’s creativity and commitment, we’re reopening and effectively bringing the fight to the virus at the same time.”

However, while the state’s “progress to date is encouraging,” Baker said that “doesn’t mean the virus has left town.”

“Until there’s a medical breakthrough with a treatment or a vaccine, it’s up to all of us to continue to do the things that we know can kill COVID,” Baker said, such as wearing face coverings, hand-washing, physical distancing, and getting tested when appropriate.

“The people of the Commonwealth have done extraordinary work over the course of the past 120 days to get us to this point. I would just ask you to keep doing all you’ve been doing to fight COVID while we continue to move forward,” he said.

Baker also suggested he may have more news on the state’s reopening process later in the week. Asked by a reporter when people would be able to get their nails done, a service that would open under Step 2 of the current second phase of the state’s reopening plan, Baker replied, “I think by the time we get to the end of this week, we’ll probably have an announcement to make on that.”

State officials previously have not disclosed when Step 2 would potentially begin. Other services that can open under Step 2 include indoor dining at restaurants, massage therapy, tanning and tattoo salons, and personal training, all with restrictions, according to the state’s reopening plan.

During the news conference, Baker also said that Massachusetts will offer free pop-up coronavirus testing at more than 50 locations around the state for people who have attended recent protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.

“Getting tested this week is another important way to play your part in slowing the spread of this virus,” he said. “If you’re healthy and feeling fine, you should consider getting tested, anyway.”

Baker said there had been almost 300 protests across the state where more than 100 people had gathered. “Any time you have a big group that gets together like that it can be risky in this environment,” he said.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said the state had the capacity to test 10,000 additional people each day Wednesday and Thursday and would be “thrilled” if that many people showed up.

The testing will be available at 52 sites on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said. The sites may offer walk-in testing, testing by appointment only, or a combination. The results will be confidential. The testing locations will be available at mass.gov/gettested, officials said.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com