Principal on leave for ‘insanely tone-deaf’ Black Lives Matter post

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school principal has been placed on paid administrative leave for a post on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement that “uniformly appalled" the school board.

Tiffany Riley, principal of the Windsor School, wrote on her personal Facebook page last week that she firmly believes that black lives matter, “but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get to this point across; some of which are falsified in an attempt to prove a point."

She went on to write that while she wants to get behind Black Lives Matter, "I do not think people should be made to feel they have to choose black race over human race. While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about all others who advocate for and demand equity for all? Just because I don’t walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist (sic).”