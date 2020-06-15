State to offer free coronavirus testing for those who protested

"Getting tested this week is another important way to play your part in slowing the spread of this virus,” he said. "If you’re healthy and feeling fine, you should consider getting tested, anyway.”

"We certainly support people’s rights to express their views peacefully but we need to keep up our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts. ... By getting tested you can help keep yourself and your close contacts safe from the virus,” he said.

Massachusetts will offer free popup coronavirus testing at more than 50 locations around the state for people who have attended recent protests of police brutality and racial discrimination, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday.

Advertisement

The testing will be available at 52 sites on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said. The sites may offer walk-in testing, testing by appointment only, or a combination. The results will be confidential. The testing locations will be available at mass.gov/gettested, officials said.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said the state had the capacity to test 10,000 additional people each day Wednesday and Thursday and would be “thrilled” if that many people showed up.

Baker said there had been almost 300 protests across the state where more than 100 people had gathered. “Any time you have a big group that gets together like that it can be risky in this environment,” he said.

The announcement comes after public health experts raised concerns about the demonstrations, which have taken place across the United States and the world, possibly spreading the virus.

Boston last week announced it was offering a popup testing site in Roxbury for protesters for two days.

While the demonstrations are a concern, Baker said that recent public health data continued to suggest that in Massachusetts, the pandemic is still on the retreat, with public health data showing “continued positive incremental progress.”

Advertisement

One week into Phase 2 of the state’s gradual reopening, he said, “Things may look a little different, but thanks to everyone’s creativity and commitment, we’re reopening and effectively bringing the fight to the virus at the same time.”

While the state’s “progress to date is encouraging,” Baker said “it doesn’t mean the virus has left town. Until there’s a medical breakthrough with a treatment or a vaccine, it’s up to all of us to continue to do the things that we know can kill COVID,” such as wearing face coverings, hand-washing, physical distancing, and getting tested when appropriate.

“The people of the Commonwealth have done extraordinary work over the course of the past 120 days to get us to this point. I would just ask you to keep doing all you’ve been doing to fight COVID while we continue to move forward," he said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss