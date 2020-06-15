Clash for Senate seat kicks up dust in election path

Kennedy’s path to a presidential run has “senator” as the next stop, and by challenging Markey now, he could avoid a real contest with other young and talented aspirants when Markey or Elizabeth Warren eventually leaves the Senate.

It’s always interesting to hear the analysis of each of the debates between Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III and Senator Edward J. Markey ( “Kennedy, Markey sharpen attacks,” Metro, June 9). There’s little to report aside from the horse-race element: Who’s ahead, how has campaign strategy changed? The real question should be: Why is this race happening at all? And we all know the answer: It’s happening because Kennedy saw an opportunity to advance his career.

That Kennedy chose to advance his personal ambition in a year that’s critical for Democrats to focus on Senate races that matter (New Hampshire, Maine, Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado, Montana, Alaska) is outrageous. He should be ashamed for causing this distraction. Even the race to replace Kennedy in the House has been a distraction, with those candidates raising hundreds of thousands of dollars that might have gone to support a race that could have flipped the Senate.

Democrats should not reward Kennedy for his selfish behavior.

Stephen Polit

Belmont





There are far more important Democratic battles to wage

Scot Lehigh hit the nail on the head with his June 10 Opinion column on the episodes thus far of the Markey-Kennedy debates (“It’s TV’s best new comedy: Why is Joe Kennedy running for US Senate?”). Once again we see a Kennedy set himself up for a higher political office for his own entitlement and ambition. The candidate’s arguments as to why he would be better than Ed Markey are so ridiculous that one could agree with Lehigh, that this race can be characterized as best new comedy of the political TV season.

Unfortunately, it’s not funny, because, as Lehigh says, this race is costing millions of dollars and thousands of hours of activist time, hampering Democrats from waging the real fight against the Republican senators to defeat in November.

Instead of going north to New Hampshire to help Jeanne Shaheen keep her Senate seat, or to Maine to get rid of Senator Susan Collins and elect Sara Gideon (speaker of the Maine House of Representatives), we need to stay here and deal with Joe Kennedy.

Thanks, congressman — you’ve done a good service for the GOP.

Dick Blazar

Newton





This election is about the future, not the past

Scot Lehigh’s obsession with the reason Representative Joe Kennedy chose to challenge Senator Ed Markey provides no useful information to voters. Let’s assume Kennedy is ambitious and opportunistic. These traits can be negative or positive; they could have applied equally to George Wallace or Martin Luther King Jr.

Is Kennedy more or less ambitious than Markey was 47 years ago when he began his political career by doing exactly what Kennedy is now doing — challenging an incumbent Democrat? Lehigh seems to be suggesting that incumbents be protected for as long as they wish to remain in office, so long as they are doing a decent job. Elections are not about the past. They are always about the future.

Markey has done a decent job. But in the next six years, we will need forceful, energetic new voices for justice in the US Senate. I will be voting for an activist progressive, Kennedy, until he becomes an establishment progressive, which is what Markey has become.

Paul Horvitz

Waltham





He appreciates Markey’s presence where it counts — in Washington

Re “By chance, Ed Markey was standing in his driveway. ‘Welcome to the compound!’ ” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, June 11): I have never voted for Ed Markey based on where he lives. What I care about is how well the senator represents the people of Massachusetts.

I do not vote for congressional candidates so that they can stay home. I want my senators to be in their office in Washington as frequently as possible. I want them doing their research, talking with their staff, and knowing everything there is to know about the ways of Washington. I want them building relationships with other legislators so that they can get bills passed that have a positive impact on the people of Massachusetts. I don’t think Senator Markey, or anyone else, can accomplish that if they worry about spending all their time in Massachusetts.

If Markey needs someone to pick up his mail in Malden while he works on behalf of the people of Massachusetts, just have him call me.

Gary Skomro

Winthrop