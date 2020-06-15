fb-pixel
Not the loudest activist voice, but an essential one

Organizer Monica Cannon-Grant speaks to protesters about their movement with the photos of people who have lost their lives, including George Floyd, to police racism across the United States at Franklin Park in Boston on June 2.
Organizer Monica Cannon-Grant speaks to protesters about their movement with the photos of people who have lost their lives, including George Floyd, to police racism across the United States at Franklin Park in Boston on June 2.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The difference between the rocky march of May 31, with its spate of violence, and the peaceful one on June 2 in Franklin Park is Monica Cannon-Grant (“For activist, a moment too long in the making,” Page A1, June 7). She is the same Black woman who organized Boston’s massive nonviolent march protesting racism following Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

Thank you for the focus on her. She may not be at the front all the time, or the loudest voice, but she is a valued leader who fights for what she believes on a massive stage.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling

Roxbury