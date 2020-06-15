Unable to ‘win’ the coronavirus fight, Trump moves on

Eager to promote what his re-election campaign manager calls “The Great American Comeback,” the president has, of late, said little about the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still killing almost 1,000 people day . His White House stopped its daily briefings on the crisis a month ago and the admiral put in charge of testing, Brett Giroir , will soon be reassigned though the country is far from reaching the testing targets experts say would make for a safe reopening of the economy.

To understand why the president and his administration are backing away from the coronavirus fight, it helps to recognize that so far, the president has failed. The suffering and death, which have been far worse due to the administration’s abysmal failures, are certain to continue all the way through Election Day. Indeed, Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, has predicted the US confirmed coronavirus death toll to top 200,000 by September.

Almost anyone who knew Trump before he ran in 2016 could have predicted he would quickly abandon a problem like the pandemic because it defies his efforts at “winning.” He is, after all, a man who has devoted his life to branding himself a winner, even when he was not. He has done this by creating his own definitions for victory, denying losses, and deflecting attention from his true record.

As he promised a crowd in Montana in 2016, “You’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, you’re going to come to me and go ‘Please, please, we can’t win anymore.’ …And I’m going to say ‘I’m sorry, but we’re going to keep winning, winning, winning.'"

Upon his election the president insisted that his narrow election win was a “massive landslide victory” when, in fact, he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million and barely captured the Electoral College.

In the White House, one of Trump’s first acts involved pressuring others to believe that his inauguration had drawn a bigger crowd than actually attended, because he wanted to be judged as defeating his predecessor when it came to crowd size. This clumsy effort served mainly to point out that Trump is so desperate to win, he’ll risk looking foolish if he thinks he can get us to doubt our own eyes.

This pair of photos shows a view of the crowd on the National Mall at the inaugurations of President Barack Obama, above, on Jan. 20, 2009, and President Donald Trump, below, on Jan. 20, 2017. The photo above and the screengrab from video below were both shot shortly before noon from the top of the Washington Monument. (AP Photo) AP

The foolishness has always had a dual purpose: to argue, in the moment, that Trump achieved something great and to establish over the long term that he defines reality itself. Enter Trump’s orbit, as I did in 2013 in writing a book about him, and you quickly realize that those he trusts accept and advance his claims no matter the evidence. Those who cannot adapt are quickly jettisoned. When he was a private person this process went unnoticed. Now that he’s president it can be seen clearly in the stream of secretaries and advisors who have departed after choosing objective reality over the president’s fantasy.

For decades Trump’s fantasy of continuous winning has been maintained though his frequent bragging about victory and the matching denial of his failures. Rarely, however, has he been so obvious in his determination to shirk his duty. “No. I don’t take responsibility at all,” said the president last March when he was asked if he should bear the burden of the government’s failure to provide desperately needed coronavirus tests. In April, after he mused on television about how household cleaners might cure those made sick by the virus, authorities noted a rise in poisonings by these products. Asked if he accepted some responsibility he said, bluntly. “No, I don’t.”

Although Donald Trump will never take responsibility for something that has gone wrong, posing the question is an effective way to get him to reveal himself. Competent people of honest character do accept responsibility for the jobs they undertake and for the outcome. In running for president, Trump sought to win a position of great responsibility for which he was wholly unsuited. Proof of this can be seen in his impeachment by Congress, even if his fellow Republicans prevented his removal by the Senate.

Confronted now by a pandemic that defies “winning” and requires, instead, persistent effort and empathy to help slow its spread and spare lives, the president is fleeing for rallies. Never mind that we still lack a national response and are unprepared for the inevitable a resurgence of infections. He wants to be hailed as a winner by followers who will, with near certainty, spread the virus with their shouts and cheers. Trump will move on, as he always has, striking victory poses amid our suffering — even as the US death toll rises.

Michael D’Antonio is the author of “The Truth about Trump.”



