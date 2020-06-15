A win for gay and transgender rights at Supreme Court

But before the champagne corks pop during this Pride Week, it must also be noted that the ruling comes on the heels of numerous efforts by the Trump administration to turn back the clock on rights that had been previously guaranteed for transgender people. As recently as last Friday Trump’s department of Health and Human Services moved to reverse anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care.

Federal civil rights laws do indeed protect the rights of gay and transgender employees, the Supreme Court ruled this week in a 6-3 decision that is both historic and breathtakingly clear. Before Monday’s decision, fewer than half the states in this nation offered specific protections, allowing gay and transgender workers to be legally fired at will for their orientation or identity in most states.

The Supreme Court ruling means a hugely important battle has been won, but the war is far from over.

The court, in an opinion written by one of its more conservative members, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, and joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. along with the court’s four liberals, found that gay and transgender employees are covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex.”

“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result,” Gorsuch wrote. “Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees.

“But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands,” he noted. “When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it’s no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”

The cases involved Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor who told a female client he was gay (Zarda died in 2014 in a wing-flying accident); Gerald Bostock, a social worker in Clayton, Ga., who was fired after he joined a gay softball league; and Aimee Stephens, a funeral home worker fired after she told her employer of her planned gender transition. (She died in May of kidney failure.)

The court’s three dissenters — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh — insisted that the majority was rewriting the law, rather than interpreting it.

“Our role is not to make or amend the law,” Kavanaugh wrote. “As written, Title VII does not prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation.”

That was the view of the Trump administration as well, which sided with the employers in these cases.

And there is no reason to believe this administration will change its views, continuing even in the wake of this decision to deny basic rights to millions of Americans as President Trump seeks political advantage among a smaller and smaller segment of the population.

Just last week Roger Severino, director of the Office of Civil Rights at HHS, insisted that when the 2010 Affordable Care Act prohibited discrimination based on sex, it meant “the plain meaning of the term” — exactly the argument the court rejected this week.

But discriminate is exactly what this administration will continue to do — unless and until it is ousted or Congress goes back and clarifies its intentions once and for all.

In fact, the Trump administration has — agency by agency — upped its assault on rights for transgender people as the election approaches. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is developing rules to allow single-sex homeless shelters to reject transgender occupants. The Pentagon ban on transgender troops went into effect in April, generating at least five lawsuits. And the Justice Department filed a brief in April opposing the participation of transgender athletes in women’s high school sports in a case pending in Connecticut.

Nothing is too mean or too petty to escape notice by an administration hellbent on depriving people of their rights.

This has to end. The Supreme Court has stepped up to do its part — but it can only rule case by case. And in these cases, two of the three people who filed them never lived to see that moment of justice. Congress can and must find the courage to set things right for the entire LGBTQ community.

