Armed with confidence, Northeastern’s Sam Jacobsak took a $20,000 shot with Phillies

In a year in which many college baseball players are returning to school because of a shortened draft and stiffer bonus constraints, the 22-year-old Milton High grad is jumping to the pros after his junior year.

Sam Jacobsak is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies as an undrafted free agent for the slotted $20,000 figure. In taking the sure thing, Jacobsak may have risked future bonus money, but the former Northeastern pitcher is steadfast in his decision.

“You’re not getting a lot of money, but the thing is, in baseball, a lot of it has to do with age,” Jacobsak said. “You have to prove yourself in the minor leagues before you make it. The kids that are signing for $20,000 this year are the kids that believe they are actually going to make it. Some kids are fishing for money, they see the price tag instead of the whole purpose of the process.”

In a normal year, Jacobsak would not have gone undrafted. But the 2020 Major League Draft was cut to five rounds (from 40) as a cost-saving measure by MLB because of the pandemic. In a full-scale draft, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-hander could have been expected to have been taken in Rounds 12-15, according to a scout from another organization, though Jacobsak believes he would’ve been taken between the fifth and 10th rounds.

“In a normal year there’s something like 1,200-plus players drafted. Not all of them sign, of course, but the vast majority do. This year there were 160 picks,” said Brian Sakowski, the national scouting supervisor for Perfect Game USA. “Some of those guys not picked will get UDFA chances and others will go back to school, but regardless, MLB is limiting a lot of opportunities for players and I think that’s truly a shame.”

The 2020 slot value for fifth-round picks ranged between $326,000 - $426,000, a slight increase from 2019’s full draft. The lessened bonus is a short-term loss for what he hopes is a long-term gain.

The early pre-draft process

The approach: “I was a late bloomer. What I am now, my ceiling is so much higher. I’m nowhere close to my full potential and a lot of teams understood and saw that. A lot of teams saw that I was really projectable. That was the pitch of me for them.”

This past winter, and coming off a second straight season in which he had pitched mainly out of the bullpen, Jacobsak filled out questionnaires from nearly every MLB team during the winter.

“He was such a wiry kid and needed to add some strength, so it was best to utilize him out of the 'pen,” said Northeastern baseball coach Mike Glavine. “This year, physically, he took a jump. His body was stronger and he was able to maintain his velocity.”

Before the college season was cancelled because of the coronavirus, Jacobsak had compiled a 2-1 record with a 3.65 ERA at NU, striking out 25 in 24.2 innings and holding opponents to a .207 batting average.. His fastball sits at 91-93 miles per hour, and he throws a hard slider, curveball and changeup.

During a six-inning, nine strikeout effort on Feb. 29 against St. Louis in Port Charlotte, Fla., in which Jacobsak yielded just three hits and one earned run, Phillies area scout Justin Morgenstern was in attendance.

There were plenty of scouts at those early Northeastern games, especially in Florida.

“It wasn’t a coming out party because his start before that was really good, too,” Glavine said. “For scouts, it was good to see him do it again, back it up. I’m sure it opened [the scouts'] eyes.”

Almost immediately after the season ended, Jacobsak began fielding calls from major league teams, expounding on his questionnaire answers with 15. He also fielded text conversations from mostly area scouts and a handful of cross-checkers.

During those initial conversations, Jacobsak talked about the abbreviated season, last year’s summer ball and the trajectory of the college career.

Later in the spring, Jacobsak scheduled Zoom group meetings with the assistant GM, head scout, assistant scouts and player development folks for four teams.

“Those ones were a little more intimidating,” Jacobsak said. “You have these big, big guys. They’re all really nice and stuff, but they want to know exactly what I am doing with that time since I can’t be playing baseball.”

With the Northeastern season over, Jacobsak flew out to Lake Forest, Calif., with his girlfriend, Northeastern soccer player Mikenna McManus, purposely quarantining in warmer weather for outdoor workouts. He hoped to pitch for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape League before the season was cancelled.

In California, Jacobsak threw every day and a live bullpen once per week with previous summer ball teammates before Northeastern coaches advised pitchers to shut down at the beginning of May. In anticipation of the draft (June 10-11), Jacobsak returned home on June 1, built a home gym in the garage, and has been lifting and doing yoga “almost every day.”

Thursday, June 11:

The approach: “I got a couple calls that day. It was my birthday. I got a lot of texts that morning saying ‘Happy Birthday.’ Some of the area scouts would say ‘We’re fighting for you.’ Money was controlling the whole entire draft. Certain kids weren’t going because of money. Kids in the third round were signing nowhere close to slot.”

In the third round, Jacobsak received a call from the Phillies saying there was a possibility for the fourth or fifth round. Jacobsak’s agent, Alan Nero, fielded a call from an American League team in the fifth round. Ultimately, neither opportunity materialized.

“It was just a waiting game after that," he recalled. "I was disappointed, but at the same time, I understood how this draft was going to work. Yeah, you’re disappointed but the whole year has been disappointing anyways, it just adds up.”

The next 48 hours were a dead period; no contact was allowed between players and teams until the official start of the signing period Sunday morning at 9.

Sunday, June 14:

The approach: “I have my favorites. I’m not signing as a clearance college baseball player, that I’m on sale. I’m kind of going out on a limb here. You’re sacrificing a lot, I’d say.”

At 9, Jacobsak received a call from Morganstern and agreed to sign a free-agent deal. Morganstern and Nero finalized the details.

Jacobsak had a few other potential suitors, but the Phillies were his top choice.

“They had five or more pitchers in major league spring training drafted after the fifth round,” Jacobsak said. “They had huge success growing their prospects into big leaguers, and that was an eye-opening thing.”

For a prospect like Jacobsak, had he been drafted in the 11th-15th round, there is about a 12.7 percent chance of making it to Major League Baseball, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

Jacobsak does not know his immediate future: will he head to the Phillies’ minor league facility in Clearwater, Fla.? But he does have a contract.

“It’s a tough time to get into it,” Jacobsak said. “But it’s a great feeling to finally be a part of something that you’ve been working your whole life for.”

Sam Jacobsak compiled a 3-1 record at Northeastern this spring before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

