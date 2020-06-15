Boys’ participation remains a talking point at MIAA field hockey committee meeting

While many within the sport applauded the initial step toward addressing some of the issues of males competing with and against females, it did not come without questions or reservations.

Less than three weeks ago, the MIAA Field Hockey Committee heard a presentation from a group advocating for fair play for girls, and then threw its support behind a separate rule change proposal that would create a 7-on-7 division for boys.

Katherine Hennessy, the Mass. Association of School Committees representative on the committee, was among those who voted in favor of supporting the rule change proposal. But during Monday’s virtual meeting of the field hockey committee, the Marlborough School Committee member said she “did have a number of questions” before the vote, and had sought more data regarding the impact of males playing field hockey in Massachusetts.

“I have no problem with a boys’ league, as long as the opportunity is still available to all boys to continue to play co-ed while that league is created and grown,” Hennessy told the Globe in a separate email Monday.

Much of Monday’s virtual meeting focused on a presentation by Hennessy, which included data on participation as well as impacts on safety and competitive fairness. Also featured were statements from current and past field hockey coaches and players – male and female. Among them was Niles Draper, who was one of the pioneers for males playing field hockey when he suited up for Chatham in the early 1990s.

“It’s always been my fundamental belief that high school is for equal opportunity success/failure,” Draper stated in the presentation. “You try different sports, classes, extracurricular activities and you specialize when you go to college.”

According to data presented by Hennessy, there were 37 boys playing MIAA field hockey during the 2018-19 season. Two of those played for Somerset Berkley, which last November repeated as Division 1 state champion. She also cited data comparing Wayland, a team with three boys, to Dual County League rival Acton-Boxborough with all girls. Acton-Boxborough won the lone head-to-head meeting, 6-1, in 2019.

Susan Charochak, superindent of Beverly Schools, expressed additional concerns about the impact that adding boys’ field hockey would have on budgets, as well as field availability. Charochak also wondered whether any rules change would restrict opportunities for boys. But MIAA assistant director Sherry Bryant – who authored the rule change proposal – said males still would be allowed to play vs. females if a school doesn’t offer it as a separate sport, as is the MIAA rule now based on Massachusetts law.

“This does not restrict opportunities, this expands opportunities,” Bryant said.

Hennessy believes in taking the gradual approach toward growing the sport for males.

“We need to encourage participation, not focusing on gender,” she said. “We need to educate everyone about the sport of field hockey and introduce it to elementary, middle and high schools without gender reference. Collectively work together to grow the game and interest to then potentially create a viable boys’ league.”

Hennessy also emphasized modeling positive behavior, embracing co-ed play, encouraging healthy competition, and challenging to improve athletes’ skills and training.

“We need to celebrate the many men and women involved in our sport, that coach our athletes to be the best that they can be, to work hard to improve and to follow their passion in the sport of field hockey,” Hennessy said. “Shutting down any athletes is not an option. We need to remember that we are speaking about high school athletics, and this is a time in a student’s life [when] they should be encouraged to be involved, not pushed out for their interests or based upon gender, race, etc. All should mean all.”

In the lone action taken during the virtual meeting, the committee unanimously approved a realignment proposal that would expand field hockey to four divisions in conjunction with the start of the statewide tournament in fall 2021.

At its previous meeting, the committee discussed whether field hockey’s 205 teams would fit better with four divisions — as stated in the original criteria set by the Tournament Management Committee (four divisions for 201-250 teams) — or three. Committee members asked for the opportunity to poll their respective district schools before making the final determination.

Oakmont principal David Uminski noted that respondents in Central Mass. were nearly unanimous in support of four divisions. Committee chair and Rockport athletic director Mary Ryan expressed the same for her district, as did fellow ADs Jenn Hammel (West Bridgewater) and Jennifer Gouvin (Belchertown).

The proposal still is subject to approval by the TMC, which meets Thursday and is expected to have realignment as the main topic on its agenda. The final alignment also would be subject to subsequent appeals by individual schools.

Among the highlights of the proposed alignment:

▪ Of the 58 current North schools, 27 would be in Division 1. There would be only 11 schools in Div. 2, 14 in Div. 3, and just 6 in Div. 4.

▪ The South would be more heavily weighted across Divisions 2 (24) and 3 (21), with 17 schools in Div. 1 and 13 in Div. 4.

▪ In a key point emphasized by TMC members in the leadup to the statewide vote in February, the majority of Central and West teams would fall in lower divisions. Central Mass. teams would have just 15 teams total in the top two divisions (6 in D1, 9 in D2), with 14 in D3 and 20 in D4. It would be even more pronounced in Western Mass., with more schools in D4 (13) than the other three combined (1 in D1, 7 in D2, 2 in D3).