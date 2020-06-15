Commissioner Rob Manfred sounds pessimistic note about possibility of baseball in 2020

For Manfred, it was a change in tone from last week, when he said “unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year” and pegged the likelihood at “100 percent.”

“I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is going to continue,” Manfred said when asked if he was confident there would be a season.

The commissioner added that the rocky talks between the players and owners as to how to get the game back during the pandemic have been a “disaster,” particularly when it comes to optics.

“Absolutely, no question about it," he said. “It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.

“The owners are a hundred percent committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m a hundred percent certain that’s going to happen.”

