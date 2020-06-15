Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Some channel–flipping may be required.

Reds-Cardinals, June 16, 1978

Tom Seaver throws his only career no-hitter against a lineup that includes future Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Ted Simmons and future “Seinfeld” guest star Keith Hernandez.

MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Yankees-Red Sox, July 24, 2004

Jason Varitek makes A-Rod taste his delectable catcher’s mitt, and thousands of New Englanders decided to change their screen-saver photo at once.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 4, 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Glen Murray scores the winner in double overtime, giving the Bruins a 3-1 lead in a series that they would … uh, relinquish.

Advertisement

NESN, 8 p.m.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.