chad finn | rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 15, 2020, an hour ago
Glen Murray scored in double overtime to beat the Canadiens.
Some channel–flipping may be required.

Reds-Cardinals, June 16, 1978

Tom Seaver throws his only career no-hitter against a lineup that includes future Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Ted Simmons and future “Seinfeld” guest star Keith Hernandez.

MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Yankees-Red Sox, July 24, 2004

Jason Varitek makes A-Rod taste his delectable catcher’s mitt, and thousands of New Englanders decided to change their screen-saver photo at once.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 4, 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals

Glen Murray scores the winner in double overtime, giving the Bruins a 3-1 lead in a series that they would … uh, relinquish.

NESN, 8 p.m.

