Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Some channel–flipping may be required.
Reds-Cardinals, June 16, 1978
Tom Seaver throws his only career no-hitter against a lineup that includes future Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Ted Simmons and future “Seinfeld” guest star Keith Hernandez.
MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Yankees-Red Sox, July 24, 2004
Jason Varitek makes A-Rod taste his delectable catcher’s mitt, and thousands of New Englanders decided to change their screen-saver photo at once.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Canadiens-Bruins, Game 4, 2004 Eastern Conference quarterfinals
Glen Murray scores the winner in double overtime, giving the Bruins a 3-1 lead in a series that they would … uh, relinquish.
NESN, 8 p.m.
