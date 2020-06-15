Patriots add Tyler Hughes to coaching staff

The Patriots have hired Tyler Hughes as a coaching assistant, according to ESPN.

Hughes most recently served as the head football coach at Bountiful High School in Utah. His prior experience also includes two seasons as head coach at Minot State, a Division II school in North Dakota; nine seasons — six as offensive coordinator, two as head coach — at Snow College, a community college in Utah; and one season as offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Murray High School in Utah.

Hughes spent the 2013 season as a quality control assistant at Ohio State University, where he worked for now-retired head coach Urban Meyer. According to his bio, Hughes was responsible for advanced scouting, film analysis, and data analytics to “increase offensive efficiency and productivity.”