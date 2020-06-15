Red Sox add UMiami’s ace

Two of his rotation mates at the University of Miami were selected in the draft. But redshirt senior righthander Brian Van Belle, who signed with the Red Sox as an undrafted free agent, was the ace of the staff.
Van Belle was 2-0 with a 0.68 earned run average in four starts this year before the pandemic struck. He struck out 38 over 26⅓ innings and walked only four.
Slade Cecconi was a supplemental first-round pick by Arizona and Chris McMahon went to the Rockies in the second round because they were younger and offered more upside. But the 23-year-old Van Belle outperformed them the last two seasons.
Advertisement
He was 12-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 20 career starts after transferring from Broward College. He arrived there weighing only 140 pounds then missed two seasons because of Tommy John surgery. Now Van Belle is 6 feet 2 inches, 187 pounds, with a 93-mile-per-hour fastball, and a consistent circle changeup.
Through Monday, the Red Sox led baseball with signing 10 undrafted free agents. The Cubs had nine and the Cardinals eight.
The Red Sox also added righthander Merfy Andrew of St. Thomas University in Miami. Andrew, a native of the Dominican Republic, started five games this season. Opponents were 13 of 87 (.149) against him with 42 strikeouts. Andrew’s fastball tops out at 100 m.p.h.
Two other righthanders — Cole Milam of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Henry Nunez Rijo of Puerto Rico — also picked to sign with the Sox. The 6-4 Milam, a reliever, had 17 strikeouts in 8⅓ innings. The 6-3 Nunez has gained fastball velocity recently, and is up to 93 now.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.