Red Sox add UMiami’s ace

Two of his rotation mates at the University of Miami were selected in the draft. But redshirt senior righthander Brian Van Belle, who signed with the Red Sox as an undrafted free agent, was the ace of the staff.

Van Belle was 2-0 with a 0.68 earned run average in four starts this year before the pandemic struck. He struck out 38 over 26⅓ innings and walked only four.

Slade Cecconi was a supplemental first-round pick by Arizona and Chris McMahon went to the Rockies in the second round because they were younger and offered more upside. But the 23-year-old Van Belle outperformed them the last two seasons.