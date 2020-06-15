The Red Sox have a leadership void among players right now, and it’s apparent in this time of activism

Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins released a statement saying he realized “by not speaking up on the matter, and not using my voice as a professional athlete, it’s, in fact, allowing racism to fester and continue.”

Here in Boston, we’ve seen Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter of the Celtics and Zdeno Chara of the Bruins take to the streets with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to help lead protests following the death of George Floyd.

Bergeron backed his words with a $25,000 donation to the Boston branch of the NAACP.

Advertisement

A group of prominent Patriots players — Devin and Jason McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Slater, and Jarrett Stidham among them — signed a letter to Congress seeking an end to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields police officers and other officials from lawsuits.

Even Tom Brady, who up until a few months ago had little to say about anything other than football, added his name.

The letter was sent to support legislation introduced by Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Justin Amash that would reform what amounts to legal protection of police brutality.

Notice who is missing in all this? Red Sox players.

As an organization, the Red Sox have taken a stand. The team released a letter CEO Sam Kennedy sent to employees that said, “Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable.”

A week later, former major leaguer Torii Hunter revealed that he had a no-trade clause to the Red Sox during his career because of the repeated racial abuse he was subjected to at Fenway Park.

The Sox backed him up, pointing out there were seven similar incidents — at least ones that were reported — last season. It was a statement that resonated with Black players around baseball.

Advertisement

But the Sox players have been silent during a period in history when professional athletes are literally standing tall in crowds and making their voices heard.

This is more circumstance than indifference. No Red Sox players live in Boston full-time. They show up when the season starts and leave as soon as it ends.

This is also a team in transition. Were Alex Cora still manager, I believe he would have used that platform to express his opinion and encouraged his players to do the same.

Ron Roenicke is a good man but he has yet to manage a game for the Sox, and this could well be his only season on the job. He’s in a much different place than Cora would have been.

The Red Sox also traded two of their three Black players — Mookie Betts and David Price — in February. Both posted their thoughts via Instagram. Price and his wife, Tiffany, also marched in a protest.

“My heart hurts. It’s time for change and change is coming,” Price said on a podcast hosted by new Dodgers teammate Ross Stripling.

Betts and Price were team leaders in Boston, Betts more so with the position players and Price with the pitchers. They commanded respect in the clubhouse by the way they interacted with teammates and performed on the field.

They have been replaced on the roster, but the leadership void remains and it becomes pronounced at a time like this.

Advertisement

With Dustin Pedroia home in Arizona with what has become essentially a career-ending knee injury, Xander Bogaerts is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Bogaerts will grow into a leadership role. It started last season after he agreed to a contract extension and took on more responsibility at Cora’s urging. He worked at being accountable and representing his teammates when needed.

But it would be a lot to expect Bogaerts, who is from Aruba, to speak up on the state of race relations in America.

Jackie Bradley Jr., now the lone Black player on the roster, has been vocal about racial issues in the past. But his involvement this time around has been limited to a few social media posts and raising money for an NAACP program.

J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale are players far more interested in letting their play speak for them.

Baseball’s culture is at fault, too. Speaking up on issues is often seen as a distraction, unlike in the NBA and the NFL. LeBron James sets an example to NBA players with his activism. Mike Trout’s last Twitter post, almost three weeks ago, was an ad for a sports drink.

My understanding is that Red Sox officials have encouraged the players to voice their opinions and promised support if they do.

They’re still hoping to find some takers.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.