State tourney flashback: Alex Santostefano, Austin Prep walked off with fourth straight D3 North softball crown

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 15, 2019: In 2018, Alex Santostefano watched her Austin Prep softball teammates celebrate a Division 3 North sectional title from the sideline as she recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

One year later, the senior produced the winning hit to help the top-seeded Cougars defend their sectional crown. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Santostefano roped a single to right field, scoring Lauren Sablone from second base and delivering a 2-1 walkoff win over Catholic Central rival St. Mary’s at Martin Field in Lowell.